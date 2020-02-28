Pepperdine faces tough test vs No. 17 BYU

No. 17 Brigham Young (23-7, 12-3) vs. Pepperdine (15-14, 8-7)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Brigham Young presents a tough challenge for Pepperdine. Pepperdine has lost all three of its games against ranked teams this season. Brigham Young has won its last eight games against conference opponents.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Colbey Ross has put up 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists to lead the way for the Waves. Complementing Ross is Kameron Edwards, who is accounting for 16.1 points and seven rebounds per game. The Cougars are led by Jake Toolson, who is averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ross has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Brigham Young has won its last three road games, scoring 78 points, while allowing 59.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Waves. Pepperdine has an assist on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Brigham Young has assists on 48 of 89 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Brigham Young offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Cougars 11th among Division I teams. The Pepperdine defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 288th overall).