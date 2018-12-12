Penn tops No. 17 Villanova 78-75, ends Big 5 streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur and Antonio Woods each scored 16 points as Penn beat No. 17 Villanova 78-75 on Tuesday night, the Quakers‘ first win over the Wildcats since 2002.

Penn fans stormed the court after Villanova’s Phil Booth missed the tying 3-point attempt and set off a regular-season celebration not seen in Philly in years. And with good reason — the national champion Wildcats had won a city-record 25 straight games against Big 5 rivals Temple, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle and the Quakers.

Penn last beat Villanova at the Palestra on Dec. 5, 2001 and hadn’t beat them at all since Dec. 10, 2002.

The Wildcats (8-3) hadn’t lost a city series game since dropping a 76-61 decision to Temple on Dec. 5, 2012.

Michael Wang added 14 points for Penn (9-2).

Collin Gillespie scored 21 points and Booth finished with 18 for Villanova.

NO. 23 FURMAN 77, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 69

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored 17 points, Alex Hunter and Andrew Brown had 16 points apiece and No. 23 Furman pulled away late for the win in its first-ever home game as a Top 25 team.

The Paladins (11-0) have been one of college basketball’s biggest surprises with their school-record run to start the season. But Furman struggled to break away from the Buccaneers (4-5) until the final nine minutes.

The Paladins won despite a scoreless night from leading scorer Jordan Lyons (20.2 points per game), who missed all seven of his shots.

Matt Rafferty had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Furman.

Deontaye Buskey and Duncan LeXander had 13 points each for Charleston Southern.