Penn State plays host to Bucknell

Bucknell (2-2) vs. Penn State (3-0)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Bucknell in an early season matchup. Penn State knocked off Georgetown by 15 points on Thursday, while Bucknell fell 83-81 at Canisius on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Lamar Stevens has put up 14.7 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Nittany Lions. Myreon Jones is also a top contributor, accounting for 15 points per game. The Bison have been led by John Meeks, who is averaging 15.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.MIGHTY MEEKS: Meeks has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State as a team has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.