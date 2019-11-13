Penn State goes up against Georgetown

Penn State (2-0) vs. Georgetown (2-0)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Georgetown both look to put winning streaks together . Penn State blew out Wagner by 27 in its last outing. Georgetown is coming off an 89-78 win over Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven has averaged 18.5 points and 13.5 rebounds while James Akinjo has put up 12.5 points, six assists and two steals. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 15 points and six rebounds while Myles Dread has put up 12 points.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 44.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.