Penn looks to sweep Yale

Penn (13-10, 5-5) vs. Yale (20-6, 8-2)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn goes for the season sweep over Yale after winning the previous matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played on Feb. 15, when the Quakers outshot Yale from the field 42.4 percent to 36.1 percent and recorded six fewer turnovers on the way to a 69-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: Yale’s Paul Atkinson has averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 11.3 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Quakers, AJ Brodeur has averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds and 4.7 assists while Devon Goodman has put up 13.6 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 78.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has had his hand in 43 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 28 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Quakers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Yale has an assist on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) across its past three games while Penn has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 77.2 points per game.