Penn has big first half, rolls in 66-45 victory over Navy (Nov 15, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ryan Betley and Caleb Wood scored 13 points apiece and Pennsylvania used a big first half to roll past Navy 66-45 on Wednesday night.

The Quakers (1-2) have their first win of the season, and bounced back from a 75-71 double-overtime loss to La Salle on Monday night.

Penn opened the game on a 17-2 run and built a 43-16 halftime lead. Betley and Wood each had 11 points in the first half as the Quakers shot 55 percent (16 of 29) from the floor and made six 3-pointers. Navy (1-2) made just 6 of 29 field goals and committed 11 turnovers in the first half.

Hasan Abdullah led the Midshipmen with eight points.

Navy had won four of the last five games against the Quakers, including holding Penn scoreless over the final five minutes in last season’s 70-68 victory in Annapolis, Maryland.