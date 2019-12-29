Penn faces Howard

Penn (6-4) vs. Howard (2-11)

Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn takes on Howard in a non-conference matchup. Penn blew out Widener by 48 on Dec. 12. Howard lost 60-55 to Harvard last week.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Penn has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Howard has leaned on freshmen. For the Quakers, seniors AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have combined to score 50 percent of Howard’s points this season.ACCURATE AJ: Brodeur has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-11 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Penn is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Quakers are 1-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.