Peevy’s 23 points lead Incarnate Word past Trinity, 82-57

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian Peevy scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Incarnate Word returned from a nine-day break to hand its crosstown, Division III rivals from Trinity University an 82-57 loss on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals raced to a 41-27 lead after a half and cruised to the finish with a comfortable cushion.

Incarnate Word, the national leader in free throw percentage, was 15 of 18 from the line (83.3 percent). The team came into the game shooting 82.1 percent. Peevy, ranked 50th in the country, finished 7 for 7 and is now 50-of-55 shooting from the line.

Peevy has 81 points in his last three games and scored a career-best 32 points in an 80-68 loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Sunday.

Incarnate Word is now 5-0 all-time against Trinity.

Tyler Peavy scored 11 points to lead the Tigers.