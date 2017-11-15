Patton, Strings combine for 33 in Sac State 74-53 win (Nov 14, 2017)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Joshua Patton scored 17 points with seven rebounds, Justin Strings added 16 points, and Sacramento State beat Division II member Notre Dame de Namur 74-53 on Tuesday night.
Kevin Hicks scored 13 points, Jordan Tolbert dished seven assists, and the Hornets (1-1) shot 61 percent from the floor while holding the Argonauts to 41 percent.
Patton scored 10 points in the 15-5 run Sacramento State used to open the second half and the Hornets led by 21 after Hicks’ layup with 9:49 to play. Chibueze Jacobs’ 3-point play made it 70-47 with 4:18 left and the Hornets cruised, outrebounding the Argonauts 33-21 and outscoring them 38-16 in the paint
After four lead changes and a tie, Izayah Mauriohoohoo-Le’Afa’s jumper put the Hornets up for good 16-14 amid a 13-0 run capped by Strings’ 3-pointer. Strings scored 13 points and the Hornets shot 62.1 percent from the field (18-29) in the half and led 42-30 at halftime.
Stephen Baity, Omar Lo and Mitchell Fulfer scored nine apiece for Notre Dame de Namur, which plays in the Pacific West Conference.
