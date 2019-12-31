Patterson carries Prairie View past Huston-Tillotson 92-77

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Devonte Patterson had 21 points as Prairie View beat Huston-Tillotson 92-77 on Monday night.

Gerard Andrus had 16 points for Prairie View (4-9), which broke its four-game losing streak. Darius Williams added 15 points and Antione Lister had 12 points. Prairie View posted a season-high 21 assists.

Prairie View played at home for the first time since its season opener.

Aloysius James had 26 points, six assists and seven turnovers for the Rams. Davon Parmer added 23 points, and James Jenkins had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Prairie View plays Alcorn State at home on Saturday.