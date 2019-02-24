Parham posts career-high 38 to lead VMI past W Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Parham scored a career-high 38 points and Garrett Gilkeson and Myles Lewis each scored 15 and VMI beat Western 83-78 on Saturday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Marcus Thomas‘ 3-point play with 33.9 seconds left brought Western Carolina within 80-78 before VMI (8-20, 2-14) sealed it from the foul line as Gilkeson sank a pair and Lewis made 1 of 2. Lewis finished with 12 rebounds.

The Keydets overcame 10 missed free throws (15 of 25) coming up with 10 steals and forced Western Carolina into 14 turnovers.

Carlos Dotson tied his career-high with 27 points and 12 rebounds for Western Carolina (7-23, 4-13). Marcus Thomas added 21 points and Onno Steger finished with 19 and 11 rebounds

The Catamounts have dropped back-to-back games and have lost six of their last seven.