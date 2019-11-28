Longwood (4-3) vs. Pacific (6-3)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays host to Longwood in a non-conference matchup. Longwood came up short in a 71-58 game at UC Riverside in its last outing. Pacific is coming off a 78-50 win at home over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Longwood’s Jordan Cintron, Shabooty Phillips and Jaylon Wilson have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: In seven appearances this season, Longwood’s Cintron has shot 52.3 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Pacific is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Tigers are 0-3 when opponents score more than 60 points.

STREAK STATS: Longwood has lost its last three road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Tigers have averaged 21 foul shots per game this season and 24.2 per game over their last five games.