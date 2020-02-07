Pacific looks for home win vs Pepperdine

Pepperdine (13-11, 6-4) vs. Pacific (18-8, 6-4)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks for its fourth straight win over Pepperdine at Spanos Center. The last victory for the Waves at Pacific was a 65-63 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Pacific’s Jahlil Tripp, Justin Moore and Gary Chivichyan have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that trio’s output has slipped to 32 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Colbey Ross has had his hand in 43 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. Ross has 21 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Waves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Pacific has 28 assists on 69 field goals (40.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Pepperdine has assists on 50 of 81 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is ranked first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game.