Pacific fends off Coppin State for 3rd consecutive win

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points with 13 rebounds and Pacific held off a furious second-half rally by Coppin State for a 64-60 victory on Tuesday night.

The Tigers improved to 5-2 with their third straight win.

Pacific led 25-15 at intermission before the Eagles proceeded to outscore the Tigers 26-17 in an 11½-minute span and trailed 42-41 on Koby Thomas’ layup with 8:21 remaining. Dejuan Clayton’s layup for Coppin State reduced its deficit to 62-59 with 37 seconds to go. Thomas made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 second left, but Justin Moore sealed it when he threw down a dunk with 10 seconds left for the game’s final margin.

Justin Moore scored 16 points for Pacific and Amari McCray scored 10 with nine rebounds.

Clayton lead Coppin State (1-5) with 21 points and Thomas and Andrew Robinson each scored 10. The Eagles now have dropped three straight.