Ozier leads Sacred Heart past Fairleigh Dickinson 77-75

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Koreem Ozier had 23 points as Sacred Heart edged past Fairleigh Dickinson 77-75 on Thursday night.

E.J. Anosike had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Sacred Heart (9-7, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Jare’l Spellman added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Cameron Parker had 10 points and six assists for the road team.

Jahlil Jenkins scored a season-high 24 points for the Knights (3-11, 1-2). Kaleb Bishop added 19 points and nine rebounds. Xzavier Malone-Key had 14 points.

Sacred Heart matches up against Central Connecticut at home on Wednesday. Fairleigh Dickinson plays Long Island University on the road on Saturday.