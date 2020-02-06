Outlaw, CCSU visit Bryant

Central Connecticut (2-22, 1-10) vs. Bryant (10-12, 2-7)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Greg Outlaw and Central Connecticut will go up against Adam Grant and Bryant. The freshman Outlaw is averaging 6.4 points over the last five games. Grant, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Grant, Ikenna Ndugba, Charles Pride and Benson Lin have combined to account for 60 percent of Bryant’s scoring this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Central Connecticut, .

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Devils have scored 70.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 56.7 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 37.3 percent of the 204 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 45 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-22 when scoring fewer than 78 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 78.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Central Connecticut’s Krishnan has attempted 64 3-pointers and connected on 45.3 percent of them, and is 17 for 34 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among NEC teams.