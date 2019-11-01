OU gets 2019-20 campaign underway against UTSA

UTSA (0-0) vs. Oklahoma (0-0)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts UTSA in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. UTSA went 17-15 last year and finished fifth in the CUSA, while Oklahoma ended up 20-14 and finished eighth in the Big 12.

LAST TIME: Oklahoma scored 87 points and prevailed by 20 over UTSA when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last season. The Sooners offense scored 76.7 points per matchup on their way to a 13-2 record against non-Big 12 competition. UTSA went 3-6 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.