OU faces tough test vs No. 20 WVU

Oklahoma (17-11, 7-8) vs. No. 20 West Virginia (19-9, 7-8)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 West Virginia presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won two of its six games against ranked teams this season. West Virginia lost 67-57 at Texas on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOOLITTLE: Doolittle has connected on 37 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Oklahoma has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.5 points, while allowing 73.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sooners. West Virginia has 40 assists on 70 field goals (57.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Oklahoma has assists on 26 of 67 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on 16 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 21.3 percent of all West Virginia possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Mountaineers are ranked 309th, nationally).