OSU’s Carroll reportedly back vs. No. 16 Texas A&M (Nov 20, 2017)

The college basketball season is in its second week, but according to multiple reports, it’s just about to begin for Oklahoma State standout Jeffrey Carroll and Texas A&M NBA lottery pick prospect Robert Williams.

Carroll and Williams reportedly will be in uniform Monday night when Oklahoma State (3-0) and No. 16 Texas A&M (2-0) meet each other in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

Carroll, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior wing player, was withheld from the first three games by Oklahoma State pending an ongoing review of the basketball program in the wake of the FBI investigation of bribery involving an agent that led to the arrest and indictment of former associate head coach Lamont Evans.

Carroll, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who averaged 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds last season, was on the bench for the first time this season Thursday when the Cowboys routed Oral Roberts 91-48.

“He’s bought into the team,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said after the game. “Tonight, his role was to be a cheerleader for us. I thought he was a pretty good one. In fact, the officials told me to make him sit down a few times. But I’m OK with that. That means he’s bringing positive energy to us.”

Boynton did not confirm the media reports of Carroll’s return to the floor Monday, saying, “As soon as we know more, we’ll pass that information along.”

Williams, a 6-foot-10, 241-pound sophomore rated as a potential lottery pick by some NBA scouts, is expected to make his debut after missing the Texas A&M’s first two games because of an undisclosed violation of university policy.

The Aggies have looked impressive without Williams and point guard J.J. Caldwell, who was also suspended for a different violation. Caldwell, who was arrested for driving intoxicated during the offseason, is in the middle of a five-game suspension.

Texas A&M has routed then-No. 11 West Virginia 88-65 in Germany and UC Santa Barbara 84-65.

Junior forward DJ Hogg, who missed the last seven games last season with a foot injury, scored 19 points with seven rebounds and six assists against the Mountaineers and 24 points with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks against the Gauchos.

“DJ Hogg has matured in a lot of areas,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. “He’s not just relying on his jump shot. He did some things defensively and rebounded. He shared the ball. When he does other things, that’s when he can be special.”

Texas A&M is balanced with four starters were in double-figure scoring against Santa Barbara. Tyler Davis had 14 points, all in the first half, Admon Gilder had 13 and Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored 10.

Oklahoma State is fueled by stellar point guard play.

Brandon Averette has an 18-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and has reached double-figures in scoring in all three games. He is coming off a career-best 21-point, nine-assist game against Oral Roberts that featured zero turnovers.

Kendall Smith, a graduate transfer from Cal State Northridge, is averaging 12.7 points and seven assists per game. Averette and Smith combine for 27.4 points, 10.7 assists, 8.4 rebounds and just 3.0 turnovers per game on 45.1 percent shooting.