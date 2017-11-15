Osetkowski’s double-double leads Texas past New Hampshire (Nov 14, 2017)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas coach Shaka Smart has significant expectations for Dylan Osetkowski, a junior forward who transferred after two seasons at Tulane.

Smart suggests that Osetkowski can become the Longhorns’ version of Draymond Green, an all-around star at both ends of the court for the Golden State Warriors.

”He’s very versatile,” Smart said. ”Our best offensive engine by far.”

Osetkowski scored 17 points to go with 14 rebounds and two steals and Texas defeated New Hampshire 78-60 on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Osetkowski produced double-doubles in the Longhorns (2-0) first two games. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the opener against Northwestern State.

Osetkowski said that Smart has mentioned the Green role to him.

”I have a long way to go,” Osetkowski said. ”A lot of room to get better.”

Smart does not disagree, saying that Osetkowski, who sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules, could improve in every area. For one thing, while Smart regards Osetkowski as a deft passer, he has just two assists in two games.

Osetkowski made two turnovers against New Hampshire, one on a behind-the-back pass into the lane that was stolen.

”I actually told him in the huddle in the timeout, `OK, enough Larry Bird for the night,”’ Smart said. ”He’s got really good vision. He’ll see things and then he’ll go to make the pass and it’s not there anymore. Part of that is probably a function of not having played in real games for a while. He is a guy we want to make plays for other guys.”

Andrew Jones added 16 points for Texas, Kerwin Roach II had 12, and Jacob Young and Eric Davis Jr. scored 11 apiece. Young scored a team-high three 3-pointers, all during 10 minutes of the second half. He did not play in the first half.

Senior Tanner Leissner, a two-time all-American East Conference forward who is from the San Antonio area, led New Hampshire (1-1) with 14 points. Iba Camara, New Hampshire’s tallest player at 6-9, had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Longhorns shot 47.5 percent while limiting New Hampshire to 31.7.

BIG PICTURE

New Hampshire: The Wildcats scored 64 points in the paint and 24 second-chance points during a 95-39 victory against Wheelock, an NCAA Division III team from Boston, on Friday. Access to the basket was more difficult against a zone defense Texas used for much of the game. New Hampshire scored 14 points in the paint and seven second-chance points in the game.

Leissner converted just 3 of 13 shots.

”It was a great opportunity,” Leissner said. ”But personally as a senior, I didn’t help my team go forward and get a chance to win this game. I didn’t make enough shots and do enough right things.”

Texas: The Longhorns played without 6-foot-11 freshman Mo Bamba, who is projected as a top-five NBA draft pick next June, when he hopes to leave school. Bamba suffered a concussion in practice on Sunday. Smart said he hopes to have Bamba back Saturday against Lipscomb.

”I wish four or five other guys were out,” New Hampshire coach Bill Herrion said.

Another freshman, 6-9 Jericho Sims, replaced Bamba in the starting lineup and produced eight points, four rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.

TEXAS THREES

Texas was the least accurate 3-point shooting team in the Big 12 last season at 29.2 percent. The Longhorns have hit 17 of 57 (29.8 percent) through two games this season. Perhaps a good sign: Young, a sophomore reserve, has made 5 of 10.

ROUGH NIGHT FOR SUBS

New Hampshire’s reserves combined to hit 3 of 15 shots, scoring nine points.

”We didn’t have enough players play well,” Herrion said. ”We got nothing off the bench.”

UP NEXT:

New Hampshire is at Florida on Sunday.

Texas hosts Lipscomb on Saturday.