Oregon State faces tough test vs No. 14 Oregon

Oregon State (15-12, 5-10) vs. No. 14 Oregon (21-7, 10-5)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Oregon presents a tough challenge for Oregon State. Oregon State has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Oregon is coming off a 73-72 overtime win over Arizona in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ethan Thompson has accounted for 55 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Thompson has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Oregon State has scored 67.7 points per game and allowed 77.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Oregon has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 82.1 points while giving up 64.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ducks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Beavers. Oregon has 46 assists on 82 field goals (56.1 percent) across its past three contests while Oregon State has assists on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.5 points per game.