Oregon State, Cal meet in conference play

Oregon State (13-8, 3-6) vs. Cal (9-11, 3-4)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Cal in a Pac-12 matchup. Oregon State knocked off Stanford by five on the road in its last outing. Cal lost 77-72 loss at home to Oregon in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Cal’s Matt Bradley has averaged 17.6 points and five rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Bears have given up only 65.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tinkle has accounted for 45 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Tinkle has 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 28 assists on 58 field goals (48.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Oregon State has assists on 29 of 58 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Pac-12 teams. The Beavers have averaged 22.5 free throws per game.