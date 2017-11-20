Oregon signs center Bol Bol, son of the late Manute Bol

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Center Bol Bol, son of the late Manute Bol, has signed a letter of intent to play at Oregon.

Bol is considered a five-star recruit and is the highest-ranked prospect ever signed by the Ducks. The nearly 7-foot-2 Bol announced his decision on the Players’ Tribune website.

Bol selected Oregon over Kentucky. He said he had thought about his father in recent days as he was making the decision. Manute Bol was a 7-foot-7 center who played 12 seasons in the NBA. He passed away in 2010.

Article continues below ...

”Here’s what I know. I know my dad would want me to represent my family well. I know he would want me to pursue my interests outside of basketball, like music, fashion and eventually, the humanitarian work that he began in Sudan,” Bol wrote.

At a media availability Monday, Oregon coach Dana Altman said he expects Bol to only be with the Ducks for a season before heading to the NBA.

”Our job is to get him here in the summer and help him grow as a person, get some communication classes, things that will help him; some finance classes that will help him. And then try to help him as a player,” Altman told reporters.

Bol is currently finishing out his senior year of high school in Las Vegas.