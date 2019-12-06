Oral Roberts takes on Haskell

Haskell vs. Oral Roberts (3-5)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be taking on the Fighting Indians of NAIA program Haskell. Oral Roberts lost 72-60 on the road to Creighton in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Deondre Burns has averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Emmanuel Nzekwesi has paired with Burns and is averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.DEONDRE FROM DISTANCE: Through eight games, the Golden Eagles’ Deondre Burns has connected on 11.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 82.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts went 2-11 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Golden Eagles scored 65.7 points per contest in those 13 contests.