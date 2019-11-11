Oral Roberts (1-1) vs. Tulsa (1-1)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts pays visit to Tulsa in an early season matchup. Oral Roberts took care of Houston Baptist by 14 at home on Friday. Tulsa lost 73-59 at Texas-Arlington on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne has averaged 16.5 points while Reggie Jones has put up 12 points and five rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Deondre Burns has averaged 21 points and 6.5 rebounds while Emmanuel Nzekwesi has put up 17 points, 10.5 rebounds and two steals.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Burns has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts is ranked first in Division I with an average of 86.9 possessions per game.