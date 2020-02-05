Oral Roberts looks to sweep N. Dakota

Oral Roberts (12-10, 5-4) vs. North Dakota (10-13, 4-5)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota seeks revenge on Oral Roberts after dropping the first matchup in Tulsa. The teams last played on Jan. 11, when the Golden Eagles shot 57.6 percent from the field while limiting North Dakota’s shooters to just 44.6 percent en route to an 88-73 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 46 percent of North Dakota’s points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Oral Roberts, Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Deondre Burns and Max Abmas have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 72 percent of all Golden Eagles points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Fighting Hawks have scored 74.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 0-5 when they score 67 points or fewer and 12-5 when they exceed 67 points. The Fighting Hawks are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 10-1 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: The Fighting Hawks are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 7-10 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 79 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 23rd among Division I teams. The North Dakota defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 258th overall).