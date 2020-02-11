Oral Roberts looks for home win vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (12-13, 5-5) vs. Oral Roberts (12-12, 5-6)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks for its fourth straight win over Nebraska Omaha at Mabee Center. The last victory for the Mavericks at Oral Roberts was an 85-79 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Oral Roberts’ Deondre Burns has averaged 15.7 points and four rebounds while Max Abmas has put up 14.5 points. For the Mavericks, Matt Pile has averaged 12.4 points and 10.2 rebounds while KJ Robinson has put up 14.6 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Mavericks have scored 76.2 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Burns has connected on 32.3 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oral Roberts is 0-6 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Oral Roberts’s Abmas has attempted 184 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 8 of 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 78.4 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 28th among Division 1 teams. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 77 points per game to opponents (ranked 287th).