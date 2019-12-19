Oral Roberts looks for home win vs Missouri St.

Missouri State (6-6) vs. Oral Roberts (6-5)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks for its fourth straight win over Missouri State at Mabee Center. The last victory for the Bears at Oral Roberts was a 70-67 win on Dec. 13, 2013.

STEPPING UP: Oral Roberts’ Deondre Burns has averaged 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Kevin Obanor has put up 10.5 points and seven rebounds. For the Bears, Keandre Cook has averaged 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 1-5 when opponents score more than 60 points.

STREAK STATS: Missouri State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 55 points and allowing 64.3 points during those contests. Oral Roberts has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.2 points while giving up 59.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts is ranked first among Summit League teams with an average of 78.5 points per game. The Golden Eagles have averaged 84 points per game over their last five games.