Oni scores 20 to lead Yale past Columbia 70-64

NEW YORK (AP) — Miye Oni had 20 points as Yale defeated Columbia 70-64 on Friday night.

Alex Copeland had 19 points for Yale (16-4, 6-1 Ivy League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Trey Phills added 15 points and six rebounds.

Quinton Adlesh had 23 points for the Lions (6-15, 1-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Gabe Stefanini added 14 points.

Yale matches up against Cornell on the road on Saturday. Columbia plays Brown at home on Saturday.