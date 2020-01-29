Oluyitan, Southern Utah host Weber State

Weber State (7-13, 3-6) vs. Southern Utah (12-7, 5-3)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jerrick Harding and Weber State will take on Cameron Oluyitan and Southern Utah. Harding has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 26.8 over his last five games. Oluyitan is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern Utah has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Oluyitan, John Knight III, Dwayne Morgan and Harrison Butler have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Thunderbirds points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 62.4 points per game against Big Sky opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 35.3 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Southern Utah is a perfect 6-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Thunderbirds are 6-7 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Southern Utah defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.8 percent, the 16th-lowest mark in Division I. Weber State has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent through 20 games (ranking the Wildcats 280th).