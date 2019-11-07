Ole Miss squares off against Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (1-0) vs. Mississippi (0-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi squares off against Arkansas State in an early season matchup. Arkansas State beat Arkansas-Monticello by 16 at home on Wednesday. Mississippi went 20-13 last year and finished seventh in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.6 points per game last year. The Rebels offense put up 78.4 points per matchup en route to a 10-4 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas State went 4-7 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.