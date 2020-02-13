Ole Miss looks to knock off No. 12 Kentucky

Mississippi (13-11, 4-7) vs. No. 12 Kentucky (19-5, 9-2)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky looks to give Mississippi its 10th straight loss against ranked opponents. Mississippi’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs 81-77 on Jan. 12, 2019. Kentucky is coming off a 78-64 road win over Vanderbilt in its most recent game.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Mississippi has relied on senior leadership while Kentucky has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Rebels, seniors Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 70 percent of all Rebels points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of Kentucky’s scoring this season.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 37.4 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mississippi is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Kentucky has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 24.1 free throws per game and 26.7 per game over their last three games.