Ole Miss goes up against Seattle

Seattle (2-3) vs. Mississippi (3-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on Mississippi in an early season matchup. Seattle fell 89-67 at Syracuse on Saturday. Mississippi is coming off an 85-58 home win over Western Michigan on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Terrell Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Redhawks. Myles Carter is also a key contributor, accounting for 15 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Rebels have been led by Devontae Shuler, who is averaging 16 points and 2.3 steals.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 52 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Mississippi defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate among Division I teams. Seattle has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16 percent through five games (ranking the Redhawks 317th).