Olaniyi, Stony Brook visit Delaware

Stony Brook (5-2) vs. Delaware (6-0)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Elijah Olaniyi and Stony Brook will battle Nate Darling and Delaware. Olaniyi has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Darling is averaging 26.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Delaware’s Darling has averaged 26.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while Kevin Anderson has put up 12.7 points and 5.2 assists. For the Seawolves, Olaniyi has averaged 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Makale Foreman has put up 15 points.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Seawolves have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Blue Hens. Delaware has an assist on 29 of 94 field goals (30.9 percent) over its past three outings while Stony Brook has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 76.7 points per game. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have averaged 83.7 points per game over their last three games.