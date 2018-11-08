Oklahoma State’s Weathers returning after suspension

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State guard Michael Weathers, who was charged with grand larceny in September and suspended from the team, has been allowed to return to practice.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton made the announcement in a statement on social media .

According to Payne County court records, Weathers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly concealing stolen property and received a two-year deferred sentence. He made a public apology on social media on Thursday for what he called a “terrible decision” to steal a purse. Boynton said Weathers has shown “sincere remorse.” He said Weathers will “begin the process of regaining the trust of his teammates and coaches as it relates to returning to games.”

Weathers was the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016-17 after averaging 16.7 points per game. He sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Oklahoma State lost most of its top players from last season, giving Weathers a chance to play a significant role this season.

Oklahoma State opens its season Saturday at Charlotte.