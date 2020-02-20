Oklahoma St. seeks revenge on OU

Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7) vs. Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma goes for the season sweep over Oklahoma State after winning the previous matchup in Norman. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Sooners outshot Oklahoma State from the field 50 percent to 42.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to a 13-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 59 percent of Oklahoma State’s scoring this season. For Oklahoma, Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have scored 61 percent of the team’s points this season, including 77 percent of all Sooners points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Likekele has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last five games. Likekele has 17 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 71.8 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma State has an assist on 29 of 59 field goals (49.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Oklahoma has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Big 12 teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.