Oklahoma St. looks to knock off No. 24 Texas Tech

No. 24 Texas Tech (16-8, 7-4) vs. Oklahoma State (12-12, 2-9)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas Tech looks to give Oklahoma State its 12th straight loss to ranked opponents. Oklahoma State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 LSU Tigers 90-77 on Nov. 25, 2018. Texas Tech won easily 88-42 at home against TCU on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Red Raiders have given up just 61.1 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.2 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Likekele has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 11 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 16-3 when scoring at least 61.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Red Raiders. Oklahoma State has 37 assists on 70 field goals (52.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Texas Tech has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 62.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 27th-lowest figure in the country. The Oklahoma State offense has put up just 67 points through 24 games (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).