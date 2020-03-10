Oklahoma St. faces Iowa State in Big 12 tourney

No. 9 seed Iowa State (12-19, 5-13) vs. No. 8 seed Oklahoma State (17-14, 7-11)

Big 12 Conference Tourney First Round, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State is set to face off against Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 29, when the Cowboys shot 51.9 percent from the field while holding Iowa State to just 40.7 percent en route to a 73-61 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 60 percent of Oklahoma State’s scoring this season. For Iowa State, Solomon Young, Prentiss Nixon and Michael Jacobson have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Cyclones points over their last five.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Rasir Bolton has connected on 33.6 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 12-10 when scoring at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 6-19 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is rated second among Big 12 teams with an average of 72 points per game.