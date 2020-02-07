Ohio State seeks revenge on Wisconsin

Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) vs. Wisconsin (13-10, 6-6)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin goes for the season sweep over Ohio State after winning the previous matchup in Columbus. The teams last met on Jan. 3, when the Badgers shot 37.5 percent from the field and went 13 for 16 from the free throw line en route to a 61-57 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers has averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and two blocks while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 9.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 9.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Trice has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Wisconsin is 7-0 when it makes 10 or more 3-pointers and 6-10 when it falls shy of that mark. Ohio State is 8-0 when it hits at least 10 from long range and 7-7 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State defense has allowed only 61.2 points per game to opponents, which is the 19th-lowest figure in the country. The Wisconsin offense has averaged just 65.6 points through 23 games (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).