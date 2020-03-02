Ohio seeks revenge on Akron

Ohio (15-14, 7-9) vs. Akron (22-7, 12-4)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron goes for the season sweep over Ohio after winning the previous matchup in Athens. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Zips shot 56.9 percent from the field and went 13 for 23 from 3-point territory on their way to the 88-86 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Loren Cristian Jackson, Xeyrius Williams, Channel Banks and Deng Riak have combined to account for 63 percent of Akron’s scoring this season. For Ohio, Jason Preston, Jordan Dartis and Sylvester Ogbonda have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Bobcats points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 33 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Zips are 17-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 5-7 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Bobcats are 7-0 when the team records at least 10 steals and 8-14 when falling short of that total.

TWO STREAKS: Ohio has dropped its last four road games, scoring 61.5 points and allowing 68.8 points during those contests. Akron has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MAC teams.