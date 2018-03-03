Ohio rallies to beat Miami (OH) 75-66 in finale

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Mike Laster scored 22 points, Jordan Dartis added 21 points with five 3-pointers, and Ohio rallied to beat rival Miami (OH) 75-66 on Friday in the Mid-American Conference East Division finale for both teams.

The Bobcats (14-16, 7-11) entered 10th of 12 MAC teams and can be seeded no higher than ninth and no lower than 11th in next week’s tournament. They play a first-round game on the road Monday.

The RedHawks (15-16, 8-10), will be either the sixth, seventh or eighth seed and play a first-round home game Monday.

Trailing 35-32 at halftime, Ohio rallied to a 41-40 lead on a 3 by Dartis before the lead traded hands four more times. Dartis hit back-to-back 3s amid a 13-1 run for a 61-52 lead with 8:57 left. Nike Sibande’s 3 cut the deficit to 67-63, but Doug Taylor (10 points), Dartis and Laster combined for seven free throws in the final 2:44.

Sibande scored 23 points with four 3s, Jalen Adaway added 13 points and Logan McClane and Dalonte Brown had 10 apiece for the RedHawks.