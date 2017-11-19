Ohio outlasts Indiana State 96-94 in 4OT (Nov 19, 2017)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Mike Laster scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:35 to play in the fourth overtime, and Ohio came back from an 18-point, second-half deficit and eight down in the second OT to defeat Indiana State 96-94 on Sunday for seventh place in the Charleston Classic.

Jordan Dartis, who had 21 points in 54 minutes, hit the tying 3-pointer for the Bobcats (2-2) with 2:45 in the fourth OT and Gavin Block had a 3-point play with 45.7 remaining to give Ohio its biggest lead of the game at 96-92.

Qiydar Davis, who had six of his 15 points in the final OT and 15 rebounds, hit a jumper with 36 seconds to play for the Sycamores (1-3). Ohio had a shot-clock violation, giving Brenton Scott a chance to win it but his 3 from the top of the key hit the front of the rim.

Ohio closed the second half with a 24-8 run but Indiana State had the last shot as Jordan Barnes’ 3-pointer in front of the bench at the buzzer hit the front of the rim. Barnes had a long heave at the end of the first OT and after the Bobcats closed with a 13-4 run in the second OT, Barnes had his 3 from the top of the key hit the rim again.

Teyvion Kirk, who scored 20 for Ohio, forced up a shot at the end of the third overtime before Indiana State had a turnover as time ran out.