Ohio meets Utah in Conway

Ohio (3-2) vs. Utah (3-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Utah are set to square off in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Utah lost 79-57 to Coastal Carolina in its most recent game, while Ohio fell 76-53 against Baylor in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Utah’s Timmy Allen has averaged 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while Both Gach has put up 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Jason Preston has averaged 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and eight assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Ohio’s Jordan Dartis has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 12 for 38 over the last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Utes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Utah has an assist on 62 of 101 field goals (61.4 percent) over its past three games while Ohio has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is rated first among Pac-12 teams with an average of 88 points per game.