Ohio looks to end streak vs Miami

Miami (9-13, 2-7) vs. Ohio (10-12, 2-7)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to extend Ohio’s conference losing streak to five games. Ohio’s last MAC win came against the Eastern Michigan Eagles 60-58 on Jan. 18. Miami came up short in a 64-60 game at home to Western Michigan on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Ohio’s Jason Preston has averaged 15.8 points, six rebounds and 7.4 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 15.3 points and seven rebounds. For the RedHawks, Nike Sibande has averaged 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while Dalonte Brown has put up 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Preston has made or assisted on 54 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. Preston has accounted for 32 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

STEALING VICTORIES: Miami is 5-0 when it records seven or more steals and 4-13 when falling short of that mark. Ohio is 6-0 when it logs at least eight steals and 4-12 this year, otherwise.

COLD SPELLS: Miami has dropped its last six road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 80.5 points during those contests. Ohio has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 84.7.

LAST FIVE: Miami has scored 62 points while allowing 70.8 points over its last five games. Ohio has averaged 66.6 points while giving up 71 over its last five.