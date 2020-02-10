Ohio looks for home win vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (11-12, 4-6) vs. Ohio (11-12, 3-7)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks for its fourth straight win over Western Michigan at Convocation Center. The last victory for the Broncos at Ohio was a 73-63 win on Feb. 19, 2014.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Jason Preston is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Brandon Johnson, who is averaging 15.4 points and eight rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Broncos have given up only 72.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 75.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Preston has had his hand in 54 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 32 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Bobcats are 5-12 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Ohio has 35 assists on 68 field goals (51.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Western Michigan has assists on 24 of 71 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted 22.4 free throws per game this season, the 28th-highest rate in the country. Ohio has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.8 foul shots per game (ranked 256th, nationally).