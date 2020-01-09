Ohio looks for home win vs BG

Bowling Green (10-5, 1-1) vs. Ohio (9-6, 1-1)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks for its fourth straight win over Bowling Green at Convocation Center. The last victory for the Falcons at Ohio was a 91-75 win on Jan. 12, 2016.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jason Preston, Jordan Dartis and Sylvester Ogbonda have collectively scored 49 percent of Ohio’s points this season. For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Bowling Green scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Preston has had his hand in 42 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 12 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 6-0 when they record eight or more steals and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Falcons are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 5-5 on the year otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Ohio has 38 assists on 69 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Bowling Green has assists on 30 of 80 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has committed a turnover on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.