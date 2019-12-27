Ohio goes up against Campbell

Campbell (8-3) vs. Ohio (8-4)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and Ohio both look to put winning streaks together . Campbell won easily 82-59 over Johnson & Wales (NC) in its last outing. Ohio is coming off an 82-76 win over Morehead State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Ohio’s Jason Preston has averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Fighting Camels, Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 11.9 points while Jordan Whitfield has put up 9.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 46 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fighting Camels. Ohio has an assist on 51 of 78 field goals (65.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Campbell has assists on 45 of 75 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Campbell has held opposing teams to 63.8 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big South teams. The Fighting Camels have allowed just 57.2 points per game over their last five games.