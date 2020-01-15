ODU, WKU meet in conference play

Old Dominion (6-10, 2-1) vs. Western Kentucky (10-6, 3-1)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion pays visit to Western Kentucky in a CUSA matchup. Old Dominion came up short in a 53-47 game at Charlotte in its last outing. Western Kentucky is coming off a 69-53 win over Middle Tennessee in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Carson Williams, Taveion Hollingsworth, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hilltoppers have allowed just 67.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.GIFTED GREEN: Xavier Green has connected on 30.9 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Old Dominion has lost its last four road games, scoring 51.3 points, while allowing 63.5 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Monarchs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has 25 assists on 71 field goals (35.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Old Dominion has assists on 26 of 63 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky gets to the line more often than any other CUSA team. The Hilltoppers have averaged 20.9 free throws per game this season.