ODU looks to extend streak vs UAB

UAB (9-5, 0-1) vs. Old Dominion (5-9, 1-0)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its fifth straight conference win against UAB. Old Dominion’s last CUSA loss came against the UAB Blazers 64-50 on March 9, 2019. UAB came up short in a 51-44 game at Charlotte in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan and Tyreek Scott-Grayson. Lovan is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Scott-Grayson is putting up 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Monarchs have been anchored by Xavier Green and Jason Wade. Green has averaged 14 points and 4.7 rebounds while Wade has put up 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 35.7 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Old Dominion is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 62.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 71 3-pointers and connected on 28.2 percent of them, and is 3 for 14 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has allowed only 60.2 points per game to opponents, which is the 22nd-lowest figure in the country. The Old Dominion offense has averaged just 62.7 points through 14 games (ranked 276th among Division I teams).