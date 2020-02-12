ODU looks to extend streak vs Rice

Old Dominion (10-15, 6-6) vs. Rice (12-13, 4-8)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Rice. Old Dominion has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Owls. Rice’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 75-66 win.

Article continues below ...

SAVVY SENIORS: Rice’s Ako Adams, Robert Martin and Josh Parrish have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Monarchs have scored 78.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 62.2 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Xavier Green has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Monarchs are 0-5 when they allow 71 or more points and 10-10 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Owls are 0-8 when they score 64 points or fewer and 12-5 when they exceed 64.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Monarchs. Rice has an assist on 54 of 89 field goals (60.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Old Dominion has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among CUSA teams. The Owls have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.